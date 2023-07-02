Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

