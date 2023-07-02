Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

