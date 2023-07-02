Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

GSK opened at $35.64 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

