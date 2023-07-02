Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $160,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

