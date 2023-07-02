Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $172,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $718.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

