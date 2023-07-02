Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 73,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $981,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $155.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $157.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

