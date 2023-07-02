Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 984 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

