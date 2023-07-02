Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $258.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $259.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.43 and a 200 day moving average of $216.72.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

