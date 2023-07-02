Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 185 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $192.43 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $193.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average of $166.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

