Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

