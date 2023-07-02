Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
