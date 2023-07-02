Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

RGLD stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.49. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

