Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.66.

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 2,586,257 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $3,544,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,962.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 607,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 577,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.