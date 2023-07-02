Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 123,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

