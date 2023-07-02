Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,985,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 2,519,260 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.42.
The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,828,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period.
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
