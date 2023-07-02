Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,985,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 2,519,260 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.42.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,828,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.