Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.76. Scilex shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 89,660 shares.

Scilex Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Scilex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in Scilex during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

