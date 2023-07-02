Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.76. Scilex shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 89,660 shares.
Scilex Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
