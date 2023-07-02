Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $44.09

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $45.44. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 144,058 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

