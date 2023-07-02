SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.20

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 74.33 ($0.95), with a volume of 313338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.40 ($0.95).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £816.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.23.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.
Insider Activity at SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.