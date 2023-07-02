SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.20

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 74.33 ($0.95), with a volume of 313338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.40 ($0.95).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £816.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.23.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

Insider Activity at SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,071.84). In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,767.96). Also, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,071.84). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

