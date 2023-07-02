Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.87 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

