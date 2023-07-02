Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.44

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 11951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,379,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,011 shares of company stock worth $7,430,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 676,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

