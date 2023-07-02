ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading 9.1% Higher

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Free Report) traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 185,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 221,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$169.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

