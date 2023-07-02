Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $7,481,791. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $285.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.90. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

