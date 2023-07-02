Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR) Declines By 33.3%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

ASCBR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

