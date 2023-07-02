Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expands By 63.8%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $24.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
