Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Decreases By 37.1%

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOSFree Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 240,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.