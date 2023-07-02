Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Decreases By 37.1%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 240,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.