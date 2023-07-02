Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Drops By 36.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.21 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107,656 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

