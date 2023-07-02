Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Drops By 36.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.21 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.96.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
