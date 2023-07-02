Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Drops By 33.6%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 24.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.81. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $3,276.00.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($177.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1223.2 EPS for the current year.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

