Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Declines By 42.9%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Price Performance

Shares of AMMX stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.