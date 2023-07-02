Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declines By 61.3%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.38 million, a PE ratio of -57.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.77.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.