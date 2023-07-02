Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declines By 61.3%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.38 million, a PE ratio of -57.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.77.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

