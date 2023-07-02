Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Decreases By 32.4%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLMW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLMW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth $9,213,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.