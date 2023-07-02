Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Expands By 68.5%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.92.
About AppTech Payments
