Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Grows By 76.5%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,485,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppYea Price Performance
APYP stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. AppYea has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
AppYea Company Profile
