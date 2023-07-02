Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Decreases By 49.2%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Archer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Get Archer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Archer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.