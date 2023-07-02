Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Increases By 60.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 9.1 %

ARQQW opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.