Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Grows By 104.0%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,900 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the May 31st total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 389.2 days.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of ARESF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 84.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
