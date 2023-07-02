Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Grows By 104.0%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,900 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the May 31st total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 389.2 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ARESF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

