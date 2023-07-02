Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Rises By 66.7%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 455.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,508,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 1,236,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,650,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,354,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 568,938 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

