Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Drops By 40.2%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Asante Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. Asante Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.62.
Asante Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asante Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.