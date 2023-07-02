Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Drops By 40.2%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. Asante Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.62.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

