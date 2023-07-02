Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Drops By 38.5%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.29) to GBX 5,500 ($69.93) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.29) to GBX 6,300 ($80.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($82.64) to GBX 6,700 ($85.19) in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($56.71) to GBX 5,100 ($64.84) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $279.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.56 and its 200-day moving average is $250.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.13. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.