Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rises By 107.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.0759 dividend. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAZY shares. HSBC upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.40.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.