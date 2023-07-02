Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Decreases By 43.3%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Danske upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.17.
ATLKY stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
