Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Drops By 43.0%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target for the company.
Atour Lifestyle Price Performance
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
Featured Stories
