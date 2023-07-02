Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 61.9%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKN opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

