Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Rises By 210.0%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESBA stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

