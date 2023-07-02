Short Interest in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW) Decreases By 62.5%

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergreen stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW – Free Report) by 169.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,300 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Evergreen were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGRW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Evergreen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

