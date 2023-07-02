Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Increases By 200.8%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 200.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 177,451 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after buying an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after buying an additional 55,529 shares in the last quarter.
FTC stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
