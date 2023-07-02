Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Rises By 205.3%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 205.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 160,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FGB opened at $3.26 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

