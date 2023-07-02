Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Declines By 39.4%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.54.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial
Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.
About Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
