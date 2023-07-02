Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Declines By 39.4%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

