Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Drops By 62.2%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,002,300 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 7,932,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 968.5 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Haidilao International stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

Featured Stories

