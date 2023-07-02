Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Drops By 39.4%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,717,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
ICLN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
