Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Drops By 39.4%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,717,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

ICLN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

