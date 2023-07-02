Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Decreases By 63.3%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FINMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Leonardo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Leonardo Dividend Announcement

About Leonardo

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

